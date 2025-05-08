Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 5:51 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Rebecca Wright was appointed deputy chief of staff for U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Wright was Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer’s district director in Oregon and deputy campaign manager for Christine Drazan’s gubernatorial campaign. She also was a senior staffer for the Oregon House Republican Caucus under Republican Leader Drazan.

Rachel Alpert, assistant superintendent in the Dallas School District in Polk County, will become executive director of the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission on June 30. Melissa Goff has served as interim executive director since 2023. She will stay through July 11 to provide a strong transition.

Having left the Oregon Department of Justice in January, Ellen Klem is now executive director of Guardian Partners. The organization, which she co-founded more than 10 years ago, monitors adult guardianships and trains court-appointed fiduciaries. Klem was Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s director of consumer outreach and education.

After two years with NW Natural, Jason Cox returned to state government. He is public affairs and resilience specialist with the Oregon Water Resources Department. Cox previously spent five years with the Department of Forestry.

Oregon’s next state senator will be Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville. The Clackamas, Washington and Yamhill county commissioners on Wednesday selected her to fill the Senate District 13 vacancy created by the death of Sen. Aaron Woods, D-Wilsonville. Neron was the top choice of Democratic precinct committee members, followed by Tigard City Councilor Jeanette Shaw and energy consultant David Backen. Once Neron is sworn in as senator, a similar process will take place for choosing her replacement in House District 26.

Ty Vizenor, legislative assistant for Rep. Darcey Edwards, R-Banks, moved to the House Republican Office as policy analyst.

House Speaker Julie Fahey appointed Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, to the Education Subcommittee of Ways and Means, replacing Rep. Hòa Nguyễn, D-Portland.

Senate President Rob Wagner appointed Sen. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, to the Oregon Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, replacing former Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland.

Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Adele Ridenour to the Multnomah County Circuit Court, replacing Judge Beth Allen on July 1. Ridenour is a trial lawyer, arbitrator, volunteer pro tem judge for Washington County and past president of Oregon Women Lawyers.

Kotek put out a call for more applicants for Jefferson County district attorney. The new deadline is May 23. DA Steven Leriche, who resigned in February to join the state Department of Justice, is serving as acting district attorney.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was sworn in Monday. The council elected Dennis White lll as chairman and Carlos Calica as vice chairman. The other council members are Alvis Smith III, Jonathan W. Smith Sr., Raymond “Captain” Moody, Lincoln Suppah, Bridgette McConville and Rosie Tom.