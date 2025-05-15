Capital Chatter: Prudence over partisanship Published 5:28 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

State economists on Wednesday released their quarterly economic and revenue forecast that will form the basis for Oregon’s 2025-27 budget. Legislative budget writers have nearly $2 billion more to spend than two years ago.

But not as much as the economists predicted in February.

That reality led politicians and interest groups to bellow partisan condemnations. Oregon Democrats went after national Republicans, who control Congress and the White House. Oregon Republicans went after Oregon Democrats, who control the Legislature and governor’s office.

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek: “While the Trump administration spreads uncertainty in our economy and our social safety net, I refuse to let Oregon be knocked off of our game. We know the problems we need to solve here at home regardless of the chaos coming out of Washington, D.C.”

House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene: “Today’s revenue forecast confirms what economists have been telling us: The Trump administration’s reckless decisions are damaging our economy. Even before this morning’s forecast, we knew that Trump’s policies will cost Oregon families about $3,800 per year, shutter local businesses and make life harder for Oregon children, workers, and seniors.”

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, Canby: “A double-digit increase in Oregon’s budget is real growth, which legislators must spend wisely to fund the core functions of our state. This increase could have been greater if it weren’t for Oregon’s highest in the nation taxes, aggressive regulatory environment, and public policy choices that harmed our economic engine.”

Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama, D-Portland: “Reckless federal actions have consequences, and we are seeing the harm appearing in Oregon’s economy. … Republicans can choose to acknowledge the devastating impacts of this president’s choices and work together to shift the tide. If not, Oregonians will continue to pay the price.”

Senate Republican Leader Daniel Bonham, The Dalles: “It’s no surprise that Democrats who’ve spent years passing policies that weaken our economy are quick to blame anyone but themselves. Instead of addressing their own failures, they deflect to D.C. while pushing policies that drive jobs and investment out.”

Each of these statements has a whiff of legitimacy.

The Trump administration’s trade, immigration, labor and tax policies have created such uncertainty that Oregon’s state economists professed only 55% confidence in their baseline forecast.

As the national economy goes, so goes Oregon. As Portland goes, so goes the rest of the state.

“The fortunes of the state are very much dependent on the metro area,” Chief Economist Carl Riccadonna told the House and Senate revenue committees.

Yet the state’s smaller urban centers – Albany, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford and Salem – are the ones driving job creation, not Portland, according to Riccadonna and his state Office of Economic Analysis.

Democrats long have controlled Portland and Multnomah County politics, along with the Legislature and governorship. Whether for good or not so good, they are largely responsible for current statewide and metro-area policies.

Nick Kristof, the New York Times columnist and liberal Democrat who tried to run for Oregon governor, said last year, “The parts of the country that are the bluest, the cities on the West Coast, are a complete mess.”

He also made the point, “the problem isn’t with liberalism. It’s with West Coast liberalism.”

So, yes, Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are acting in ways that could severely harm many Oregon households and businesses. Oregon’s Democratic leaders also have pushed various economic, tax and other policies that proved less-than-helpful for individual families, businesses and communities.

Neither political party possesses all the answers. No one-size-fits-all ideology is the solution.

Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, who chairs Senate Revenue, made an apt observation during Wednesday’s discussion: “We need to take a look at some of the policies that we’re imposing,”

He was speaking about policies affecting the Portland regio. But his insight applies across the state.

Let prudence reign. Let partisanship fade.