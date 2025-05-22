Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 5:46 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Amy Schlusser, who serves on the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, will join Gov. Tina Kotek’s staff on June 2 as climate adviser. She replaces Karin Power, whom Kotek appointed to the Public Utility Commission. Schlusser, who will leave the EQC, is senior climate action policy analyst and climate policy lead at the Oregon Department of Energy.

Kotek appointed Sean O’Day as acting director of the state Department of Consumer and Business Services, starting June 23. He has been the deputy director since March 2023. He will replace Andrew R. Stolfi, whom Kotek appointed to lead the Employment Department. Stolfi serves as both DCBS director and Oregon insurance commissioner. TK Keen, the deputy insurance commissioner and administrator of DCBS’ Division of Financial Regulation, will become acting insurance commissioner.

Scott Aycock is the governor’s new Regional Solutions coordinator for the central and south-central region. He was community and economic development director at the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

Oregon’s child welfare director, Aprille Flint-Gerner, is taking a job with Casey Family Programs as senior director of strategic consulting. June 20 will be her last day at the Department of Human Services. She joined the Child Welfare Division in 2020 as deputy director of equity, training and workforce development. In July 2023, she was named division director, having been interim director following the departure of Rebecca Jones Gaston. Longtime DHS employee Rolanda Garcia now will serve as interim director.

House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, appointed Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, as vice chair of the House Committee on Early Childhood and Human Services.

Fahey also appointed House members to several boards: April Dobson, D-Happy Valley, and Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point, Education Commission of the States, replacing former Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville; Thủy Trần, D-Portland, Hanford Cleanup Board; Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, State Interoperability Executive Council, replacing John Lively, D-Springfield; Daniel Nguyễn, D-Lake Oswego, Oregon Growth Board; replacing Lively; Tom Andersen, D-Salem, Oregon State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision; and Travis Nelson, D-Portland, Pain Management Commission.

After nearly 19 years with the League of Oregon Cities, communications manager Julie Oke moved to the Association of Oregon Counties as office administrator.

Melanni Rosales was promoted to communications director at the Port of Portland, where she’s worked since 2022. She previously was a communications director for the state Employment Department, Family Forward Oregon and Our Oregon.

Former Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen joined Portland-based Mass Ingenuity. After leaving OHA, he served two years as secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Deana Freres, Chris Nemlowill, Joth Ricci, Chuck Sams and Penny Serrurier joined the Oregon Community Foundation board.