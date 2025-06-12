Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 2:02 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Jessica Ventura will join the Oregon Department of Human Services on July 1 as director of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement. Since January, she has been a policy adviser with the Senate Majority Office. Previously she was chief of legislative and policy affairs at the Secretary of State’s Office and government relations director at the Department of Education.

Evan Manvel moved from the Department of Land Conservation and Development to the Department of Environmental Quality, where he is senior climate policy adviser.

The newest member of the Oregon Legislature is Rep. Sue Rieke Smith, D-King City. The retired Tigard-Tualatin school superintendent was sworn in Monday to represent House District 26. The district includes Wilsonville, Sherwood, King City and parts of Tigard, Bull Mountain and Parrett Mountain. Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill county commissioners appointed her to fill the vacancy that occurred when Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, was appointed last month to replace the late Sen. Aaron Woods.

Dave Brown, former chair of the Newberg-Dundee School Board, was elected vice chair of the Oregon Republican Party.

Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Colleen F. Gilmartin as Clackamas County circuit judge; She will take office June 30, replacing retiring Judge Kathie Steele. Gilmartin has been a Clackamas County circuit judge pro tem since 2018.

If you have an update on who’s coming or going – or taking on a new assignment – in state government or organizations involved with it, email Dick Hughes at TheHughesisms@gmail.com.