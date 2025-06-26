Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Brittany Greene was promoted to human resources director at the Oregon Department of Revenue. She replaces Katie Thiel, who is now chief of strategic initiatives and enterprise accountability at the Department of Administrative Services. Betsy Imholt became DAS director this month and was replaced at Revenue by David Gerstenfeld, who led the Employment Department.

Communications Director Andrea Chiapella’s last day at DAS is July 2. After working for the state since 2011, she is taking a break from outside employment. Bryanna Duke will serve as interim communications director. Robert Otero, DAS budget services administrator, is departing at the end of August to manage budget and finance at the Department of Justice.

Allison O’Sullivan is the newest community assistance forester at the Department of Forestry. For the past seven years, she worked for Portland Parks and Recreation in the Urban Forestry and Land Stewardship divisions.

Todd Davidson is retiring as Travel Oregon CEO but will be paid $342,000, in addition to his state pension, to continue in the job, according to the Oregon Journalism Project and Willamette Week. Davidson’s pay and related issues have drawn the ire of Democratic and Republican state legislators, who recently called for oversight hearings into Travel Oregon.

Amid disagreement and acrimony on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation Reinvestment:

— Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, on Friday appointed himself to the committee and removed Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone.

— Committee Co-Vice Chair Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, filed a conduct complaint against Co-Chair Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale.

— Gorsek on Monday resigned from the committee. Wagner formally removed himself and Gorsek from the committee, appointing Sens. Lew Frederick, D-Portland, and James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, as new members. Wagner made Sen. Khanh Phạm, D-Portland, the new co-chair.

— Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, on Monday announced he had asked to be taken off the committee.

— House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, on Thursday removed Evans from the committee, replacing him with Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield.

Wagner appointed Sen. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, to the Senate Rules Committee, replacing Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, who is gone this week.

Melanni Rosales now is communications director at the Port of Portland.

Ali King, who was policy and advocacy director for Our Children Oregon, moved to the Oregon Justice Resource Center as director of engagement. Previously she was Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s director of constituent services.

Chris Edmonds, founder of Coastline public affairs and public relations firm, now is chief information officer with the Clackamas Fire District.

Oregon Business & Industry is recruiting for a policy manager to replace Katie Koenig, who departed early this year.

If you have an update on who’s coming or going – or taking on a new assignment – in state government or organizations involved with it, email Dick Hughes at TheHughesisms@gmail.com.