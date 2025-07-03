Capital Chatter: Democracy is a messy business — even in Oregon Published 5:06 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The 2025 Oregon Legislature exemplified the Founders’ warning. Democracy – even the representative democracy the Founders established – is a messy affair.

“I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory,” John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, on July 3, 1776.

The next day, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, whose 249th anniversary we celebrate this Fourth of July.

The chaos of democracy was on full display during the concluding day of this year’s meandering legislative session.

Among the political weirdness on Friday, June 27, what stood out was how the public was treated.

Or mistreated.

The supermajority Democrats had put forth a last-gasp bill aimed at keeping the Oregon Department of Transportation afloat by increasing fuel taxes and vehicle fees.

The House Rules Committee scheduled a 3:45 p.m. public hearing on House Bill 3402. A second hearing room was opened to handle the expected overflow crowd. Forty-five people signed up to testify, either in person or online. Most opposed the bill, as did the more than the 250 pieces of written testimony.

The committee staff arrived on time. Individuals waiting to testify were on time. So, too, were various government officials, lobbyists and assorted onlookers.

They waited.

They waited more.

They kept waiting.

House Democrats were caucusing next door, discussing their next steps and refreshing themselves with dinner that had been brought in. Gov. Tina Kotek was among those milling around in the hallway. Yet there was nary an announcement from Democratic leadership as to what was happening and when the public hearing might start.

The delay stretched past two hours. Multiply two hours by the number of people waiting, and it adds up to a huge waste of their time and – for those on the clock – their salary.

Many individuals gave up, having made dinner plans. A legislative employee brought snacks to the committee staff.

Around 6 p.m., committee members began trickling in. House Majority Leader Ben Bowman, of Tigard, opened the meeting at 6:07 p.m. – two hours and 22 minutes late.

“Thank you for your patience and for everyone being here this evening,” Bowman said.

I would have expected a full-fledged apology for the tardiness. Of course, I also would have expected legislative leaders to keep the committee staff and public updated.

Kotek testified first, speaking for about six minutes in favor of the bill. Then came Republican Reps. Bobby Levy, of Echo, and Shelly Boshart Davis, of Albany, in opposition.

When public testimony began, each individual was allotted two minutes.

Another lengthy pause ensued before the committee approved the bill on a 4-3 party-line vote.

Yet HB 3402 died because:

Republicans declined to waive the normal timelines for considering a bill on the House floor. The Democratic leadership adjourned the Legislature instead of continuing to meet for two more days, as the Oregon Constitution allowed.

Adjournment came at 11:16 p.m. Each side declared victory.

The Republican leaders – Rep. Christine Drazan, of Canby, and Sen. Daniel Bonham, of The Dalles – emphasized how Republicans had stood together.

House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, whose press conference began at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, said the failure of a transportation package should not overshadow good work done by the Legislature in other areas.

Gov. Kotek was less complimentary when addressing reporters later Saturday morning: “I want to point out that it is Saturday here in Salem, and my team is working, but the Legislature has gone home.”

Meanwhile, the financial dominoes began dropping.

Julie Brown, general manager of the Rogue Valley Transit District, alerted state and local officials that the agency was poised to lose all federal funding and 82 employees would be laid off on Aug. 30. Brown also chairs the Oregon Transportation Commission.

While Wagner and Fahey were holding their post-midnight press conference, ODOT Director Kris Strickler emailed department employees to expect hundreds of layoffs.

Those layoff notices are expected to go out next week. ODOT already has canceled maintenance planned for several highways, including Oregon 34 between Alsea and Philomath, U.S. 26 in Grant County, and OR 203-A and OR 237-A in Union County.

Many construction projects, which are funded differently, will continue. So, too, will the recriminations among lawmakers.