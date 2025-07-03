Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 12:50 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Marie Atwood is the new director of the Professional Standards Division at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. She joined DPSST last year as a legal coordinator following 11 years as a senior deputy district attorney with Washington County. She also is an adjunct professor at Lewis & Clark Law School.

Gerod Rayburn was appointed academy dean for DPSST. Since joining the agency full-time in 2013, he has served as a training manager and instructor. Rayburn will oversee the Center for Policing Excellence, which is responsible for training curriculum, instructor development, behavioral health and research.

Gov. Tina Kotek appointed former Gilliam County Judge Elizabeth Farrar Campbell to chair the state Early Learning Council. Kotek had appointed her to the council in October 2023. As chair, Farrar Campbell succeeds Sue Miller, who had been on the council since 2016.

Alyssa Chatterjee, director of the Department of Early Learning and Care, announced she will be on maternity leave from approximately September through December.

The Oregon Health & Science University board on Friday unanimously appointed Dr. Shereef Elnahal as the institution’s new president. He begins work Aug. 11. Dr. Danny Jacobs resigned last fall, and Steve Stadum has been interim president.

The Legislature’s presiding officers – Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, and House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene – appointed members from their respective chambers to the Emergency Board. Twelve Democrats and eight Republicans are on the committee, which handles budget and related issues when the Legislature is not in session.

— Senate: Wagner, co-chair; Majority Leader Kayse Jama, Portland; Republican Leader Daniel Bonham, The Dalles; Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City; Jeﬀ Golden, D-Ashland; Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha; Fred Girod, R-Silverton; Kathleen Taylor, D-Portland; Kate Lieber, D-Portland; and Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte.

— House: Fahey, co-chair; Republican Leader Christine Drazan, Canby; Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville; Paul Evans, D-Monmouth; David Gomberg, D-Otis; Mark Owens, R-Crane; Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham; Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland; Greg Smith, R-Heppner; and Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland. (Majority Leader Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, is not on the E-Board.)

Weaver and Fahey appointed the Joint Committee on Public Education Appropriation:

— Senate: Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, co-chair; Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook; and Lew Frederick, D-Portland.

— House: Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, co-chair; Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point; and Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove.

Former Oregon Elections Director Molly Woon finished her consulting gig with the Nevada Elections Division last week.

The Portland Metro Chamber’s new director of government affairs is T.J. McHugh, who was a top aide for Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Everett Wild is now the government affairs manager for the city of Wilsonville.

The new superintendent of Crater Lake National Park will be Elexis Fredy, superintendent at San Juan Historical Site and Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve in Washington, as the Klamath Falls Herald and News first reported. Deputy Superintendent Sean Denniston has been filling in as Crater Lake’s interim superintendent following the May 30 resignation of Superintendent Kevin Heatley.

If you have an update on who’s coming or going – or taking on a new assignment – in state government or organizations involved with it, email Dick Hughes at TheHughesisms@gmail.com.