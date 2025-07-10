Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government Published 12:13 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Andrew Stolfi, who took over June 23 as director of the Oregon Employment Department, made key executive appointments:

— Karen Madden Humelbaugh is now the agency’s deputy director. She replaces Jeannine Beatrice, who went to work earlier this year for the Oregon Youth Authority. Humelbaugh joined the Employment Department in 2021 as Paid Leave Oregon director. Previously, she directed the Office of Workforce Investments at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

— Paid Leave Deputy Director Juan Serratos will oversee that program as acting director.

— Sarah Foster, who is workforce, labor and higher education adviser for Gov. Tina Kotek, will join the department next week as Stolfi’s chief of staff. Her background includes nearly seven years as executive director of Oregon’s Healthiest State, which focused on improving Oregonians’ health and well-being.

Dr. Ryan Bell, Oregon State Hospital’s acting interim chief medical officer, is resigning as of July 31. The Lund Report, which first reported his decision, quoted his resignation email: “It is clear that [the Oregon Health Authority] and I have come to a natural stopping place. Their leadership has strategies and plans, and, since I cannot give these my complete support, they deserve to work with someone whose views, temperament, and approach more closely resembles their own.” Bell had been the hospital’s chief of psychiatry.

Kathryn Darnall Helms, who was the state’s chief data officer, took a new job as case manager for the Mid-Willamette Trans Support Network and will begin training as a community health worker. Darnall Helms was honored with a State Technology Innovator Award last year from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers.

Eva Rippeteau, who was the longtime political coordinator for Oregon AFSCME Council 75, left the political world and is now a certified group fitness instructor and personal trainer.

Reps. Daniel Nguyễn, D-Lake Oswego, and Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, launched the bipartisan Oregon Legislative Trade Caucus.

Scott Batchelder is the new communications director for Congresswoman Andrea Salinas, D-6th District. He previously was press secretary and digital manager for California Congressman Mike Levin. Batchelder replaces Sam Forbes.

Chris Coughlin is now federal policy director at Oregon Consumer Justice.

Sam West joined Marion Polk Food Share as communications and marketing manager. She previously was statewide communications manager for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and Southwestern Oregon, deputy state communications director for Sen. Ron Wyden, and speechwriter/executive assistant for Gov. Kate Brown.

Michael Campbell, who chairs the Phoenix-Talent School Board, is the second geographically based, part time regional trainer for the Oregon School Boards Association. The first is InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill.

Tillamook School District Superintendent Matt Ellis resigned at the end of June. Jennifer Guarcello is acting superintendent. Ellis’ wide-ranging background included wrestling at Oregon State University and coaching wrestling at Stanford University before becoming a teacher in 2008.

Charlie Lesiecki, a longtime volunteer firefighter at Central Coast Fire & Rescue District, received the Golden Sparky Award from the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The award recognizes his leadership in fire prevention.

PeaceHealth — which has operations in Cottage Grove, Creswell, Eugene, Florence, Pleasant Hill and Springfield — will begin 2026 with a new president/CEO. Liz Dunne is retiring from the three-state Catholic health system based in Vancouver, Washington. Sarah Ness, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, will take over on Jan. 3.

If you have an update on who’s coming or going – or taking on a new assignment – in state government or organizations involved with it, email Dick Hughes at TheHughesisms@gmail.com.

