Oregon to receive $10 million in new nationwide opioid settlement Published 6:27 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Oregon will receive $10.1 million for drug prevention and treatment services as part of a nationwide settlement with eight opioid manufacturers.

Opioid manufacturing companies including Mylan, Hikma, Amneal, Apotex, Indivior, Sun, Alvogen and Zydus agreed to pay a total of $720 million to Oregon and eight other states.

The settlement adds to the $700 million Oregon secured since July 2021, including a $66 million settlement from the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma in June.

Of the funds, 45% will go toward the state’s opioid settlement fund and 55% will go toward prevention and recovery programs in counties and cities. Oregon’s Settlement Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Board has plans to distribute the funds through 2038.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a news release that opioid makers must be accountable for the harm they’ve caused to families.

“No amount of money can rewind the clock, but this money will allow us to continue building a future free from this crisis by investing in drug treatment, prevention and recovery support across our state,” he said in the release.

The other states involved in the settlement are California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

