Oregon insiders: Who’s who in and around state government

Fariborz Pakseresht will retire Oct. 1 after eight years leading the Oregon Department of Human Services. Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Liesl Wendt, the deputy director since 2018, to succeed him. The Oregon Senate is expected to consider Wendt’s appointment as director in September. Pakseresht, who earned a political science degree at Willamette University across the street from the Oregon Capitol, has worked for the state for 35 years. He was Oregon Youth Authority director before taking the helm at ODHS.

Kotek said she hopes to have two appointments to the Oregon Transportation Commission ready for Senate confirmation in September. The terms of commissioners Lee Beyer, who is vice chair, and Jeff Baker expired June 30. They continue serving, including participating in Thursday’s meeting, until Kotek’s next nominees are confirmed.

Three of Kotek’s former top aides, who left her staff last year, have opened a consulting firm. Andrea Cooper, An Do and Lindsey O’Brien said March Strategies brings together strategic communications, government relations, campaign services and executive coaching. Cooper was Kotek’s chief of staff. Do was public affairs and communications director. O’Brien was a deputy chief of staff after being chief of staff and communications director when Kotek was House speaker.

Joe O’Leary, former director of the Oregon Youth Authority, formed All Rise Strategies LLC. O’Leary was also an adjunct professor at Lewis & Clark Law School.

After four years with Mahonia Public Affairs, Heather Rockwell founded Calluna Consulting.

Dr. Candice Castillo will join the Oregon Department of Education on Aug. 4 as deputy director of academics. For the past two years, she served as deputy cabinet secretary at the New Mexico Public Education Department. She previously worked in Texas for the Houston Independent School District and BBVA Compass. At ODE, Castillo will oversee the offices of Teaching, Learning and Assessment; Education, Innovation and Improvement; Research, Assessment, Data, Accountability and Reporting; Indian Education; and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Lindsay Baker is leaving the Oregon Department of Transportation, where she is assistant director for external relations, and will join the Department of Education on Aug. 11 as strategic initiatives director. Baker will oversee ODE’s government relations, legislative relations and communications teams. She will also be responsible for implementing Senate Bill 141, the accountability measure passed by the Legislature last year.

Communications specialist Taylor Harding left the Department of Agriculture to pursue an MBA at Northwestern University. She previously was Gov. Kate Brown’s digital media manager.

Heidi Bell, who has been a city manager in Sheridan and Donald, joined Portland General Electric as local government affairs manager.

After a stint as a financial analyst for the state, Rick Hohnbaum is now the Gervais city manager. He previously was a top city official in Lakeside, Coquille, Monroe, Gold Hill, Reedsport and Alaska.

Gov. Kotek on Wednesday issued a statement mourning the death of Gov. Arnold Palacios, 69, of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: “Governor Palacios held a special place in Oregon’s heart as a proud alumnus of Portland State University, and his connection to our state created lasting bonds between Oregon and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.”

If you have an update on who’s coming or going – or taking on a new assignment – in state government or organizations involved with it, email Dick Hughes at TheHughesisms@gmail.com.